Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1,365.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,820,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,380,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 180,206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 218.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 621,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 425,995 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 503,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 108.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 411,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 214,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BCS lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

