Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 18,309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 185,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.46.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $41,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,535,966 shares in the company, valued at $174,981,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRTX stock opened at $149.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.57. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

