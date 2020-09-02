Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Mineworx Technologies Ltd (CVE:MWX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 38100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX)

Mineworx Technologies Ltd., a technology based mining company, recovers precious metals from ores, concentrates, tailings, and e-waste through environmentally friendly technologies in Spain and North America. The company operates as a solutions provider and developer of process technologies for mining and e-waste sectors.

