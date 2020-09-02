MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,321 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3,572.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 64,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.