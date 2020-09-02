metalCORP (CVE:MTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.05

metalCORP Limited (CVE:MTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 22322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02.

metalCORP Company Profile (CVE:MTC)

MetalCorp Limited, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Northwestern Ontario region of Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, molybdenum, rhenium, platinum, diamond, and base metals. The company has 100% interests in the Hemlo East property, Black Bear Gold property, Big Lake property, Greater North Rock property, Pickle Lake (Gold) property, and River Gold (Gold) and Moly (Molybdenum) property.

