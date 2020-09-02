Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) Shares Gap Down to $4.34

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.08. Medicenna Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 1,150 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDNA. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.