MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.07

MediaValet Inc (CVE:MVP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 18066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of MediaValet from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get MediaValet alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 million and a PE ratio of -12.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.34.

MediaValet Inc primarily engages in developing and licensing enterprise-grade, cloud-based, digital asset management software worldwide. The company offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production and sync with a digital asset management system. It also designs mobile applications for iOS, Android, and Windows devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.