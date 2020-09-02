MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $1,512,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,839,657.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

NYSE:MKC opened at $205.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.30 and its 200-day moving average is $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.39. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

