MasMovil Ibercom (OTCMKTS:MMBMF) Short Interest Up 1,251.8% in August

MasMovil Ibercom (OTCMKTS:MMBMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 1,251.8% from the July 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MMBMF stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday.

Separately, Santander cut shares of MasMovil Ibercom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

MÃ¡sMÃ³vil Ibercom, SA provides telecommunications services to residential customers, businesses, and operators in Spain. It operates in three segments: Residential, Business, and Wholesale. It offers fixed and mobile connectivity services to private end customers; virtual switchboards and cloud with unified communications; internet connectivity solutions; VPN solutions; and data center services.

