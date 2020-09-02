Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Masco by 234.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,451,000 after buying an additional 1,673,026 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,088,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,326,000 after buying an additional 531,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,838,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,114,000 after buying an additional 500,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,635,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after buying an additional 736,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Raymond James lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

