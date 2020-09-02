Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 318.8% from the July 30th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $734.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGIC shares. HC Wainwright raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

