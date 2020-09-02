Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Up 8%

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s stock price shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.27. 206,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 229,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGTA. BidaskClub cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.63.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after buying an additional 273,914 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.