LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

LYB stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

