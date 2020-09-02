Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of A$5.01.

About Lycopodium

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering consultancy services in the mining, metallurgical, rail, and manufacturing industries. The company provides feasibility studies, value engineering, and project development and implementation services to junior exploration companies and multinational producers; design, engineering, and project management solutions to the manufacturing and renewable energy facilities in Australia and South East Asia; and engineering, asset management, architecture, and professional infrastructure project consultancy services to private and public clients in Australia.

