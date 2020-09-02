Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $445.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $365.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.42.

LULU opened at $391.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.52. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $391.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,608.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

