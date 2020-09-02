Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.67.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $391.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.52. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $391.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.