London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.28) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LAS opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.56. London & Associated Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.20.

London & Associated Properties Company Profile

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

