Loki (LOKI) Price Up 38.2% Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Loki has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market cap of $38.30 million and approximately $587,597.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00006712 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,456.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.07 or 0.03780002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.51 or 0.02273808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00506439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00781507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00662764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00054604 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000262 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 49,806,089 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

