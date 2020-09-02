LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 719.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,213.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.71.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $350.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOGM shares. ValuEngine downgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.15.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

