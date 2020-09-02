Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

LNF stock opened at C$17.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.18. Leon’s Furniture has a 12-month low of C$10.25 and a 12-month high of C$18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$416.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

In related news, Senior Officer Orest Pyshniak sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.65, for a total transaction of C$50,674.70.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

