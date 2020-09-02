Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Sets New 12-Month High at $289.75

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $289.75 and last traded at $283.40, with a volume of 3511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $284.69.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, Director John W. Norris III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $425,775.00. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total value of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,452 shares of company stock worth $5,540,121 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lennox International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,701,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

