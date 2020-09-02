Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $174.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

