KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Reaches $1.37 on Top Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $110.60 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00012047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00128988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00209466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.01615256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00175527 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00162506 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,728,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,728,394 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.