Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 284.8% from the July 30th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Koss stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. Koss has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Koss worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Koss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

