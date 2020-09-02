Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 140.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 23.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 647,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 192.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.