King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 299 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

VWO opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

