King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,366,000 after acquiring an additional 148,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,431,000 after acquiring an additional 72,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after acquiring an additional 516,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,853,000 after acquiring an additional 51,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,001,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $340.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.