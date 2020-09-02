King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $334,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.25. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.