King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $112,000 Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 70,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $23.65.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.49 million. Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on GEL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

