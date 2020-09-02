King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,668,000 after purchasing an additional 382,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after acquiring an additional 309,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock by 72.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,691,000 after acquiring an additional 288,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $90,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

BLK opened at $596.24 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $605.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $582.60 and its 200-day moving average is $517.43. The company has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

