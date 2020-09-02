King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after buying an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after buying an additional 1,184,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $759,111,000 after buying an additional 96,715 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 74.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,439,000 after buying an additional 647,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,027.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,851 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,306. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW opened at $497.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $497.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

