Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,182 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 685.7% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 888,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 775,391 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 39.4% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78,035 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 103,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,741,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,271,000 after acquiring an additional 58,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 25.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 145,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,038 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

