Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.03

Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 604419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $848,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.00.

Kilo Goldmines Company Profile (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

