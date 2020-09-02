KeyCorp Comments on Life Storage Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research report issued on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

Life Storage stock opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.40. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

