Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Shares Up 11.2%

Shares of Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) were up 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 60,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 247,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

