Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Shares Up 11.2%

Shares of Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) were up 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 60,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 247,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZIA)
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.
Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.