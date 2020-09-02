Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 268,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

