Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) PT Raised to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JNCE. ValuEngine raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market cap of $164.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,344,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 41.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 958,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 278,939 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 179.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 147,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 116.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 264,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 141,857 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

