Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 59.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.11. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 41.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 958,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 278,939 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 179.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 147,794 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 116.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 264,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 141,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

