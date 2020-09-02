John B. Chang Sells 150 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $10,129.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.13. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 371.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.