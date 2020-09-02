Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BANKINTER S A/S’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45.

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of BANKINTER S A/S stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. BANKINTER S A/S has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

