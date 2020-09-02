iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Hits New 1-Year High at $126.94

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.94 and last traded at $126.93, with a volume of 51991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,989,000 after acquiring an additional 170,363 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 98.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,880,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

