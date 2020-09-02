iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 465.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $317,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 137,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 222,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS EFAV opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.