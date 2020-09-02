Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,217 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 435,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,404 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $67.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750 in the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

