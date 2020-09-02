Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Shares Gap Down to $0.52

Intouch Insight Ltd (CVE:INX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.49. Intouch Insight shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 21,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $11.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22.

About Intouch Insight (CVE:INX)

Intouch Insight Ltd. design, develops, and implements data capture and measurement technologies for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada and the United States. It develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, and delivers services. The company offers software platforms, which includes IntouchCapture, a software application that provides event marketing solutions, including analytics, logistics, and support; IntouchCheck, a mobile application that helps organizations to measure their operational standards internally and implement changes to drive lasting business improvements; and IntouchSurvey, a software application that allows businesses to perform Web-based surveys to collect feedback and view results using robust and real-time dashboards.

