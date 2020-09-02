Insolar Price Tops $0.60 on Top Exchanges (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00005241 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc. Insolar has a total market cap of $60.05 million and $1.59 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insolar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00026267 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Coin Profile

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

