Insider Selling: SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Sells 6,100 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Erika H. James sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $152,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Erika H. James also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Erika H. James sold 18,039 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $451,155.39.

On Monday, August 17th, Erika H. James sold 8,750 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $197,050.00.

SVMK stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. SVMK Inc has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVMK. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 201.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 54.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 110.1% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

