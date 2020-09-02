Insider Selling: Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) VP Sells 66,667 Shares of Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $864,004.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. Plug Power Inc has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 106.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

