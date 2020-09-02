Informa PLC (LON:INF) Receives GBX 655.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Informa PLC (LON:INF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 655.60 ($8.57).

INF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price (down previously from GBX 700 ($9.15)) on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

LON INF opened at GBX 391.20 ($5.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 406.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 476.87. Informa has a one year low of GBX 326.70 ($4.27) and a one year high of GBX 880.20 ($11.50).

In other Informa news, insider John Rishton bought 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £2,303 ($3,009.28). Also, insider Stephen A. Carter bought 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.14 ($2,350.90).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

