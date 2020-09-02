IGEN Networks Corp (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the July 30th total of 415,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,073,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IGEN stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based services to protect and manage mobile assets. It ofers applications that allow consumers to have an acces to real-time information for the internet-of-things enabled assets. The company was founded on November 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

