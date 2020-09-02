IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in IDEX were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IDEX by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.83.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $182.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $182.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

